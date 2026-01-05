Person holding cellphone with logo of US energy company NextEra Energy Inc. on screen in front of business webpage.
January 5, 2026

NextEra Energy, GH Research And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) raised its quarterly dividend from 45 cents to 46 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Bank OZK shares gained 0.1% to $47.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) disclosed that Dr. Christopher Progler, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will be stepping away from his current role. Photronics shares rose 1.5% to $33.90 in after-hours trading.
  • GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares surged in extended trading hours after the company announced it will provide an update on its FDA IND status and Phase 3 program for GH001 in treatment-resistant depression. GH Research shares climbed 22.4% to $16.20 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) named Jason Chung as chief financial officer effective March 1, 2026. Riot Platforms shares rose 1% to $14.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) said it continues to expect adjusted earnings of $3.62 to $3.70 per share for 2025 and between $3.92 and $4.02 per share for 2026. The company sees compound annual growth in adjusted EPS of at least 8% annually through 2032, also targeting 8% long-term adjusted EPS growth through 2035. NextEra Energy shares rose 0.1% to $81.00 in after-hours trading.

