NextEra Energy, GH Research And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

(NASDAQ:PLAB) disclosed that Dr. Christopher Progler, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will be stepping away from his current role. Photronics shares rose 1.5% to $33.90 in after-hours trading. GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares surged in extended trading hours after the company announced it will provide an update on its FDA IND status and Phase 3 program for GH001 in treatment-resistant depression. GH Research shares climbed 22.4% to $16.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:RIOT) named Jason Chung as chief financial officer effective March 1, 2026. Riot Platforms shares rose 1% to $14.30 in the after-hours trading session. NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) said it continues to expect adjusted earnings of $3.62 to $3.70 per share for 2025 and between $3.92 and $4.02 per share for 2026. The company sees compound annual growth in adjusted EPS of at least 8% annually through 2032, also targeting 8% long-term adjusted EPS growth through 2035. NextEra Energy shares rose 0.1% to $81.00 in after-hours trading.

