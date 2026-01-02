Goldman Sachs, Alibaba Group And A Tech Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) had a terrible couple of years, but the earnings continue to come in better-than-expected, and the stock is starting to respond.

As per the recent news, Adobe, on Dec. 18, 2025, disclosed a multi-year strategic partnership with Runway to deliver the next generation of AI video for creators, studios and brands.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said although he bought Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) at the wrong time, he still considers it a great story. It is very undervalued and is expected to do well this year, he added.

On Dec. 9, Alibaba announced it is reorganizing to turn its Qwen family of artificial intelligence models into a consumer-facing force. The move came even as it quietly presses Nvidia for the chips needed to train and scale those services.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad raised the stock price target from $870 to $971 on Dec. 17.

Price Action:

Adobe shares fell 0.7% to close at $349.99 on Wednesday.

Alibaba shares declined 0.5% to settle at $146.58 during the session.

Goldman Sachs slipped 0.6% to close at $879.00 during the session.

