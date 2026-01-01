Why Warren Buffett Says Stocks Aren't What He's Really Buying

Legendary investor Warren Buffett stepped down as the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) on Wednesday after decades leading the company. Fascinated with stocks at a young age, Buffett credits a book with changing one of his investing philosophies.

The First Trade: Lessons from 1942

What Happened: The former Berkshire Hathaway CEO bought three shares of Cities Service preferred at the age of 11.

The legendary investor told Charlie Rose in an April 2022 interview that he spent every penny he had saved on the investment, which came after researching American companies.

“I knew more when I was 11 than I know now,” Buffett said, laughing.

Despite being 92 years old, Buffett recalls perfectly that he spent $114.75 on March 11, 1942, for the transaction.

How ‘The Intelligent Investor’ Changed Buffett's Strategy

Buffett later read “The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham and said it changed his thoughts on investing. Buffett, from that point forward, stopped buying stocks and instead bought companies. The investor has a 10-to-20-year long-term outlook on purchases.

Surprisingly enough, Buffett told Rose he hopes that the stocks he buys go down in the short term, so he can buy more.

Investing in companies rather than simply stocks is one piece of advice investors will be left with after Buffett steps down as CEO and becomes less public.

You may not be a billionaire like Warren Buffett, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Reflecting on Charlie Munger and a ‘No Regrets’ Career

What’s Next: As the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett said he had the most interesting job in the world. He told listeners that choosing what you do and who you work with is essential.

He reflected on meeting his investing partner, Charlie Munger, in May 1959. “We’ve never had an argument,” Buffett said of the late Berkshire vice chairman.

Buffett added that while many think this is impossible, it’s true. The duo supported each other whether they agreed with a decision or not, he said.

Buffett said you can always look back and say you could have done better, but he has no regrets. Buffett praises being born in the United States and all the great opportunities he’s had in his life.

“It’s given me everything,” he acknowledged.

Greg Abel to Lead Berkshire into New Era

Berkshire Hathaway will no longer have Buffett or Munger in active roles, with Munger passing away in 2023 and Buffett stepping down as CEO. Buffett remains Chairman of the company. Greg Abel is the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and will be tasked with continuing the legacy of Buffett and Munger, while also utilizing his own investment methods and philosophies.

Read Next:

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Photo: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com