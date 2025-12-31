Warren Buffett Exits Berkshire Hathaway: 3 Simple Rules To Copy Oracle Of Omaha

Legendary investor Warren Buffett heads for the exit at the end of 2025 after decades in the role of CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) , a conglomerate that he helped mold and shape over the years.

While Buffett won't be as public with investors anymore, many will remember his investing principles and some will use them in their trading.

Here are three simple rules from Buffett that investors can follow.

1. Long-Term Investing Strategy: The Power of Patience

Among Buffett’s investing principles is to buy and hold stocks.

Buffett bought his first stock at age 11 for $38 per share. Buffett sold the stock at $40 for a gain on his purchase.

The share price would climb to over $200 later, and he cites that as when he learned a lesson in investing patience.

“If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

Buffett bought shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) , one of his largest holdings, back in 1988.

“Our favorite holding period is forever,” he has said.

2. The ‘Buy What You Know’ Strategy: Research and Familiarity

Buffett invested in Coca-Cola as a fan and consumer of the product.

When Buffett became a student of renowned investor Benjamin Graham, he sought to learn more about GEICO, which Graham chaired.

Buffett took a train to GEICO headquarters and was admitted by a janitor. Buffett met with Lorimer Davison, the only person working that day.

Davison, who would become the CEO of GEICO, answered Buffett's questions and gave him the knowledge needed to later invest in the insurance company.

3. Value Investing: Finding Economic Moats at Fair Prices

Buffett believes in investing in companies that have reasonable valuations and are profitable.

Buffett's principles advise investing in companies with easily understood business models, predictable and proven earnings, and an economic moat: “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

In 2016, Buffett invested in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) after years of shying away from the technology sector.

Buffett believed Apple's business was the best in the world and the valuation was proper to start a position. Apple is now the largest stock holding by value in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

While Buffett’s investing principle is to buy and hold stocks forever, he is willing to sell them if valuations are not aligned with his expectations.

Buffett bought airline stocks, an industry he had avoided for years as unprofitable, and then sold them in early 2020 during the pandemic. Buffett believed it would take years for the airline industry to recover and that there could be an oversupply of planes.

