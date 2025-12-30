EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Readers Picked This Magnificent 7 Stock To Be 2025's Winner — Were They Right?

The Magnificent Seven stocks had mixed results in 2025: three outperformed the S&P 500, while four posted gains on the year, but failed to beat the broad stock market index. In November 2024, Benzinga readers were asked about which Magnificent Seven stock would perform the best in 2025. Here's a look at whether they were right.

Magnificent Seven Prediction

The S&P 500, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , posted several new all-time highs in 2025. Magnificent Seven stocks also hit new all-time highs during 2025, but the majority failed to outperform the S&P 500.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of the top performing stocks in 2024 with a gain of 171%, the largest of the Magnificent Seven stocks for the year.

In November 2024, with Nvidia shares up nearly 200%, Benzinga asked readers if any of the Magnificent Seven stocks would beat Nvidia in 2025.

Here were the results:

None – Nvidia will dominate : 48%

: 48% Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) : 27%

(NASDAQ:TSLA) : 27% Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : 8%

(NASDAQ:AMZN) : 8% Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) : 7%

(NASDAQ:META) : 7% Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) : 6%

(NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) : 6% Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) : 3%

(NASDAQ:MSFT) : 3% Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : 2%

The near majority saw Nvidia repeating in 2025 as the champion among the widely followed seven stocks. Barring a last-minute miracle rally from Nvidia, the stock will finish in second place for 2025. Here are the current year-to-date returns with less than two days left in 2025:

Alphabet: +65.8%

Nvidia: +36.0%

Tesla: +20.9%

Microsoft: +16.7%

Apple: +12.1%

Meta Platforms: +11.3%

Amazon: +5.2%

Alphabet is the top-performing Magnificent Seven stock for 2025, and by a wide margin. Despite being picked by only 6% of readers and ranking fifth among the seven stocks, Alphabet was the top 2025 performer.

Nvidia ranks second. Third place most likely belongs to Tesla, barring any huge volatility on the final trading day of the year.

One of the remaining battles is whether Microsoft will finish ahead of or behind the S&P 500 for the year. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is currently up 17.7% year-to-date and ahead of Microsoft.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) , which tracks the seven stocks, is up 22.9% year-to-date at the time of writing.

Could Alphabet Repeat In 2026?

While Nvidia couldn't repeat as champion in 2025 after two years atop the leaderboard, Alphabet is a popular pick to outperform once again in 2026.

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods recently told Benzinga that Alphabet is his top Magnificent Seven stock, saying investors should stick with what was working heading into 2026.

"I love Alphabet over the long term. That's one you put away," Woods told Benzinga.

Woods said antitrust litigation may have been hurting the stock previously, but investors are now realizing the potential of segments like YouTube and Waymo, which are owned by Alphabet.

Beyond Alphabet, Woods named Tesla as his other favorite Magnificent Seven stock for 2026.

Alphabet reported revenue growth of 16% year-over-year for the third quarter, with double-digit growth across all reporting segments.

Analysts and investors will be closely watching the Magnificent Seven stocks once again in 2026.

