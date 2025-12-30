EXCLUSIVE: AI, Nuclear, Quantum, Space — Jay Woods Says One Will Lead The Stock Market in 2026

When it comes to investing themes over the past several years, stocks with exposure to artificial intelligence or building AI products have been widely followed. A market expert shares with Benzinga which of the four themes of AI, quantum, nuclear or space a person would most want to invest in for 2026.

Top 2026 Theme

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods sees the S&P 500 having a lower gain in 2026 than in 2025. When asked to pick between key themes of AI, space, nuclear and quantum stocks for 2026, Woods provided his best answer.

"I still think quantum is a place where we can see some sizable pockets of upside growth as those contracts keep getting awarded," Woods told Benzinga.

Woods said that commentary from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang calling quantum the next big thing doesn't hurt either.

"I listen when Jensen speaks. So quantum stocks are where I would want to put money."

Woods named Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) as a quantum stock that he owns in the sector. The market expert said he sold around 70% of his initial holdings in the stock after the price went "a little parabolic."

"I still think it's a place where I want to have some exposure."

AI Story Isn't Over

While quantum was Woods’ pick of the four named themes, the market expert also highlighted AI as one to watch.

"I don't think the AI story is dead by any means," Woods told Benzinga. "But I think the AI story has changed to what have you done for me lately? Show me some results. Where is the growth?"

Woods highlighted Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) as an example.

"Agentforce was very promising, doing well, and then had some stumbles."

Woods also highlighted Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) .

"Look at Adobe. Adobe has struggled. It's picked up some steam lately, but that AI story is getting competitive and there are going to be winners and losers."

The market expert told Benzinga it's no longer about buying stocks that have AI exposure, but finding companies that have AI exposure in less crowded sectors that are showing promise.

"AI is alright. We know there's potential."

Woods named Nvidia as a company that is "hitting on all cylinders" when it comes to AI growth.

Other companies that are “hitting on all cylinders” are Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) , Woods added.

"You now have to do a little more research when investing in the AI story."

