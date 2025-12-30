Bill Gates, Marjorie Taylor Greene Bet On The Same 5 Stocks: Some Might Surprise You

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is one of the most followed members of Congress when it comes to tracking stock trading activity, thanks to years of strong returns. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world and also owns a portfolio of stocks in the Gates Foundation Trust.

Here’s a look at five stocks that appear in both Greene's investment portfolio and the Gates Foundation Trust.

• Berkshire Hathaway stock is trading in a tight range. Where is BRK-B stock headed?

The 5 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Greene shows she shares five stocks in common with the Gates Foundation Trust in her investment portfolio, dating back to 2021; more data provided from 13finfo.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK) : The top holding in the Gates Foundation Trust is currently Berkshire Hathaway, with 21,765,224 shares owned at the end of the third quarter. While the trust has been selling shares in recent years, the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate is around 30% of the assets in the trust.

Greene has disclosed buying Berkshire shares six times in 2025 and made several purchases in 2024 as well.

Microsoft Corp.: Previously the top holding for Gates, Microsoft is now around 13% of the trust and the fourth-largest holding with 9,191,207 shares that were valued at $4.8 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Greene most recently bought Microsoft shares in October 2025, with several purchases made this year and multiple purchases made in 2024, with all being in the $1,000 to $15,000 range.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) : The industrial company is the fifth-largest holding in the Gates Foundation Trust with 6,353,614 shares owned at the end of the third quarter, worth an estimated $3 billion at the time. The stock represents around 8.3% of assets in the trust.

Greene most recently bought Caterpillar stock in May 2025, with a total of six purchases made in 2025, with each in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. Greene's purchases of Caterpillar stock date back to 2021.

Walmart Inc (NASDAQ:WMT) : The retail giant is the eighth largest holding in the Gates Foundation Trust, representing around 2.4% of assets at the end of the third quarter. The trust owned 8,390,477 shares at the end of the third quarter.

Greene most recently bought Walmart stock in May 2025, with several other purchases of the stock coming back in 2021.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) : The logistics stock is the ninth largest holding in the Gates Foundation Trust, representing around 1.5% of assets at the end of the third quarter.

Greene most recently bought FedEx stock in August 2025, with five purchases coming in 2025 and several other buys in 2024.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Different Investing Styles

Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

Greene's trades are often in the $1,000 to $15,000 range and many of the companies bought are large-cap technology companies. Recent disclosures show Greene is also buying some stocks at 52-week lows that could be considered value stocks.

The congresswoman recently announced her future resignation, which could eliminate her public trading disclosures.

The Gates Foundation Trust holds stakes in 23 stocks with assets of around $36.6 billion at the end of the third quarter. The trust was founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, with Bill Gates and Warren Buffett continuing to make contributions. The funds are managed by Cascade Asset Management Company.

The foundation makes grants and strategic investments that align with the mission and focus areas of the co-founders, with the money held in the trust, helping philanthropic efforts.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock