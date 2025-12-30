EXCLUSIVE: Market Expert Jay Woods Says 'Bull Run Continues, But The Stampede Is Not Going To Be There' In 2026

The S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , reached multiple new all-time highs in 2025, including a record during the week of Christmas. A market expert tells Benzinga that gains in 2026 could be much smaller, with several uncertainties that are difficult to price into the market.

Jay Woods S&P 500 Prediction

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods has shared his top Magnificent 7 stock picks with Benzinga in a recent interview. The market expert also provided his S&P 500 prediction and outlook for 2026.

"We're going to see a year of single-digit growth in the S&P 500, 3% to 5% gains, which puts us in the 7,200 range going into next year," Woods said.

The market expert shared a S&P 500 prediction of 7,250 in a weekly newsletter, which could be in between the expected 7,200 to 7,300 range.

"I am worried that tariff uncertainty will cause a stumble out of the gates. And then I look at cycles in this market."

The market expert said growth is there, but tariff uncertainty remains.

Woods also highlighted CPI data, which had some missing pieces in a recent report, including shelter and food, which are impacted by tariffs.

"I think the bull run continues, but the stampede is not going to be there."

Along with tariffs and CPI data, Woods also said factors like a new Federal Reserve chairman and midterm elections could create volatility throughout 2026.

"I suspect we'll have more dissensions from this new Fed than we did under Jerome Powell and it's going to be very fascinating to see if they can all get on the same page."

Woods said the Fed’s independence will be another key factor for markets in 2026, with expectations that current chairman Powell is laying the groundwork for a legacy as an independent central banker.

"It's going to be fascinating where Fed policy meets Washington rhetoric and I don't think the Fed has the votes to really honor Trump's mandated, self-mandated goal of 1.75%."

Past History

Woods predicted the S&P 500 would finish 12% to 15% higher in 2025 and said the index would close around the 6,900 level, and that prediction looks to be incredibly close.

"I nailed it this year," Woods said of 2025.

Woods said he was "very confident" in the 2025 prediction, knowing what a previous Donald Trump presidency meant for the markets and what the president had meant in the past.

"I said out of the gates, he is coming out firing on all cylinders on tariffs. And that will cause a stumble. We had a stumble."

Woods, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, also predicted an Eagles Super Bowl victory in 2025, which came true. An Eagles victory also may have factored into Woods' market prediction for 2025 based on the past history of NFC teams winning the Super Bowl.

The S&P 500 is up 17.7% year-to-date in 2025 as of Monday, with two more trading days left in the year.

Assuming no wild moves during the last two days, the year will be the fourth-best performance in the last five years and the seventh-best performance in the last 10 years.

The SPY has posted gains of 24% or more in three of the last four years, with the lone miss coming in 2022, when the ETF was down 18.2%.

Woods' prediction of gains of 3% to 5% in 2026 would mark one of the lowest gains of the last 10 years, beating only the 18.2% decline in 2022 and the 4.6% decline in 2018.

