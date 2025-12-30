Chubb, Blue Owl Technology Finance And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) as his final trade.

On Dec. 16, Mizuho analyst Yaron Kinar initiated coverage of Chubb with a Neutral rating and set a $318 price target.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF) has a 10% distribution, which is expected to result in a 20% total return a year from now.

Supporting her view, B. Riley Securities analyst Sean-Paul Adams, on Dec. 16, initiated coverage on Blue Owl Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said the momentum that’s picked up in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) can't really be missed.

According to recent reports, Lockheed Martin, on Dec. 19, said it has secured a Space Development Agency contract valued at over $1 billion for 18 TRKT3 space vehicles.

Price Action:

Blue Owl Technology Finance shares gained 3.8% to close at $14.66 on Monday.

Lockheed Martin shares gained 1.2% to settle at $488.87 during the session.

Chubb climbed 0.3% to close at $314.45 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock