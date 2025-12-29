Man and two women looking at laptop displaying stock market charts, financial data, and trading analytics.
December 29, 2025 8:34 AM 1 min read

Visa, CRH And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, said Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a record free cash flow and a clean balance sheet.

According to recent news, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) partnered with Visa on Dec. 17 to enhance identity verification, user recognition, and security for agentic commerce. The companies will integrate Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol with Akamai's edge-based behavioral intelligence and bot protection.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) has a 10.5% distribution yield.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named CRH plc (NYSE:CRH), which has just been added to the S&P 500.

Lending support to his choice, Morgan Stanley analyst Cedar Ekblom, on Dec. 10, maintained CRH with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $131 to $140.

Price Action:

  • Visa shares slipped 0.04% to close at $355.00 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF slipped 0.02% during the session.
  • CRH climbed 1.1% to close at $128.94 during the session.

