Top 2 Utilities Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

AXIA Energia SA (NYSE:AXIA)

The company's stock fell around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $8.78.

RSI Value: 28.9

28.9 AXIA Price Action: Shares of AXIA rose 0.2% to close at $9.07 on Wednesday.

Shares of AXIA rose 0.2% to close at $9.07 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in AXIA stock.

Renew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW)

On Dec. 16, ReNew Energy Global signed a long-term agreement with Google to enable the development of a new 150 megawatt solar project in Rajasthan, India. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder & Chairperson, Sustainability at ReNew, said, “This partnership with Google reflects the growing global confidence in India’s clean energy ecosystem and ReNew’s ability to deliver climate-positive solutions at scale. Long-term agreements of this kind are catalytic, they enable new renewable capacity, support India’s energy transition and help global companies meet ambitious sustainability commitments. We are proud to work with Google on a model that sets a powerful precedent for credible, high-impact climate action.” The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.04.

RSI Value: 27.3

27.3 RNW Price Action: Shares of Renew Energy Global gained 1.5% to close at $5.50 on Wednesday.

Shares of Renew Energy Global gained 1.5% to close at $5.50 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 9.61 Momentum score with Value at 95.80

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock