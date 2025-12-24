To The Moon? This Space Stock Is Experiencing A Major Momentum Shift

Several stocks have shown strong momentum in recent sessions as broader markets trade near all-time highs. Here’s a look at one standout momentum mover that may be preparing for liftoff.

What To Know: Benzinga’s Edge rankings system assigns scores to stocks based on momentum, growth, value and quality. The momentum score is a valuable metric for short-term trading strategies that aim to capture continuation of price trends.

Identifying significant changes in momentum can help traders get ahead of potential shifts in stock direction. Benzinga’s rankings system flagged one standout stock that experienced a notable increase in bullish momentum over the past week.

Standout Stock To Watch: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) experienced a notable surge in momentum score, jumping from 27.20 on Dec. 15 to 87.00 this week.

The stock is trading at $16.28, above its 50-day moving average of $11.09, and sits near the middle of its 52-week range of $6.13 to $24.95. Intuitive Machines shares are up more than 60% over the past three months.

The space stock jumped early in the week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Ensuring American Space Superiority." The order redirects U.S. space policy toward a commercial-first approach, outlining objectives such as a return to the Moon by 2028, the establishment of a permanent lunar base by 2030 and the mobilization of $50 billion in private investment.

The shift toward commercial contracts instead of traditional cost-plus government agreements is widely viewed as favorable for publicly traded space companies.

LUNR Analysis: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is currently showing a strong bullish setup, trading significantly above its key moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum.

The RSI is currently at 73.37, which suggests that the stock is in overbought territory. This level typically signals that the stock may be due for a pullback or consolidation, so traders should keep an eye on potential price corrections. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum in the stock.

Key support is at $16.00, and if this level is tested, it could provide a critical point for traders to watch for potential reversals or trend continuation. Without a clear resistance level above, the stock may face volatility if it approaches this support level.

The golden cross in November, where the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA, reinforces the bullish sentiment. This crossover often signals a longer-term uptrend, which traders may want to consider when planning their positions.

Looking at the 12-month performance, the stock is down 2.64%, which indicates some longer-term challenges despite the recent bullish indicators.

With a strong bullish setup but an overbought RSI, traders should be prepared for potential volatility as the stock navigates these levels. Keeping an eye on support at $16.00 will be crucial in the coming days.

LUNR Price Action: At the time of writing, Intuitive Machines stock is trading 1.39% lower at $16.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

