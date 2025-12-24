Exxon Mobil, Nvidia And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is breaking out.

On Dec. 9, ExxonMobil updated its corporate plan through 2030, raising its outlook for earnings and cash flow growth by $5 billion each compared to its previous forecast. The company now expects to deliver $25 billion in earnings growth and $35 billion in cash flow growth by 2030 (relative to 2024 levels), all while maintaining flat capital spending.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said she likes iShares MSCI India ETF (NYSE:INDA) .

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as his final trade.

Nvidia recently told clients in China that it expects to begin shipping H200s, its second-most powerful AI chip, to China in mid-February, according to Reuters. The company reportedly plans to fulfill the first orders using existing chips on hand. Sources familiar with the matter said initial shipments would include 5,000 to 10,000 chip modules, representing around 40,000 to 80,000 H200 chips.

Exxon Mobil shares rose 1.1% to close at $119.42 on Tuesday.

iShares MSCI India ETF rose 0.5% during the session.

Nvidia climbed 3% to close at $189.21 during the session.

