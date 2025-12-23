Top AI Infrastructure Stocks For 2026 Industrial Super-Cycle

The industrial sector is becoming a proxy for high-growth AI infrastructure as the calendar switches over to 2026.

Tech experts and Wall Street analysts are pointing to power as the biggest bottleneck in the AI build-out, and the winners are companies that generate, move, and cool the electricity required for massive AI data center builds.

Below are the top AI infrastructure industrial stocks for 2026.

GE Vernova: The “Grid-to-Chip” Leader

GE Vernova, Inc. (NYSE:GEV) has become the indispensable backbone of the AI power surge. During its Investor Day in December, the company revealed a significant backlog and long-term ambitions of $52 billion in revenue by 2028.

: Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch upgraded the stock with a price target of $855, noting that hyperscalers now account for over one-third of recent orders. Shareholder Sweetener: The company doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.50 and expanded its buyback authorization to $10 billion.

Vertiv: The Data Center Cooling Company

Vertiv Holdings LLC (NYSE:VRT) provides critical cooling systems for high-performance AI chips. As liquid cooling transitions from a niche to an industry standard in 2026, Vertiv is positioned to capture the lion’s share of the market.

Evercore ISI raised its price target to $210, citing Vertiv’s position as the “picks and shovels” play of the AI era. 2026 Outlook: Liquid-to-chip cooling demand is projected to scale as hyperscalers move toward 100,000-GPU clusters.

Eaton: The Power Manager

Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) is the global leader in electrical switchgear and transformers that connect the grid to the data center rack.

UBS recently reiterated a “Buy” rating, highlighting that Eaton is benefiting from long-term structural growth trends in AI infrastructure. 2026 Catalyst: Eaton is completing a $1.2 billion capacity expansion to address the supply squeeze in high-voltage equipment.

Quanta Services: The Grid Builders

To move large amounts of power to a new AI site, clients need Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) . Quanta controls the largest private workforce of high-voltage linemen in North America.

JPMorgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” with a $515 target, noting that the company is uniquely positioned to serve “large-load” customers like and . The Labor Moat: Quanta's specialized workforce makes it the only contractor capable of meeting the strict timelines of the AI buildout.

Honeywell: The 2026 Spinoff Play

Honeywell is a “value unlock” story. By streamlining its portfolio, it is becoming a pure-play leader in industrial automation and energy software.

upgraded Honeywell to “Outperform,” stating that the separation of the aerospace and automation businesses creates a “clean setup” and a price target of $253. Software Strategy: Honeywell's “Forge” AI software is being deployed across the data center sector to optimize energy efficiency and cooling costs.

Photo: Shutterstock