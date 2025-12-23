With 2025 set to end, investors may hear more about the "Santa Claus indicator," which tracks the last five trading days of a year and the first two trading days of a new year. A leading market expert tells Benzinga the indicator is fun, but the real story to follow in 2026 is the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

Santa Claus Indicator

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods told Benzinga the Santa Claus indicator is "a fun little indicator" during a recent interview.

"It's not as important as people make it sound," Woods said. "It's important because if it happens, we'll probably close at new highs."

Woods said it's "always nice" to end a year with the markets at all-time highs.

"People who like to use Santa Claus in their metaphors when it comes to the market will already say he's come to town because we've had like a 4% rally in the overall market coming into the Christmas week."

In a weekly newsletter, Woods said the Santa Claus Rally for 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ends on the close of Monday, Jan. 5.

Since 1950, the Santa Claus indicator has been right around 79% of the time, with an average return of 1.3% for the S&P 500, Woods writes.

Reasons for markets going higher during this time could be year-end bonuses, holiday optimism and fund managers buying winning stocks to boost the appearance of their portfolios to prospective clients, Woods said.

"Since 1994 the Santa Claus rally period has failed to occur only 8 times. After four of those times the market was lower for the year."

Woods comments come with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, closing at $684.83. The ETF is up 17.1% year-to-date and trades near its all-time highs of $691.20.

Tariffs Big 2026 Story

Tariffs were a major story in 2025, driven by the start of President Donald Trump‘s second term. Woods predicts tariffs will be a big story once again in 2026, but this time for a slightly different reason.

"I think we have a lot of bigger issues to look forward to as we start the new year including the Supreme Court decision," Woods said.

Woods said the first half of 2026 could be the peak of next year, citing several factors, including the tariff ruling.

"The Supreme Court decision is the one thing I'm focused on. I was hoping we would get that out of the way before we started 2026. We didn't."

Woods warned the ruling injects a “new level of uncertainty” into markets, pointing to a track record of volatility that includes “Liberation Day,” the “100 deals” pledge, and the “TACO trade.”

A ruling by the Supreme Court to repeal the tariffs could create uncertainties for how companies would get repaid, how consumers would be impacted and how countries would be compensated.

Woods said a company like Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) could be impacted by the ruling after already filing a lawsuit to be paid back.

The market expert also highlighted Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stock, a company that has been "crushed due to tariffs."

"See if they get a rebound because now the tariffs were deemed illegal and we are owed money."

Woods said that while Trump loves tariffs, which is one of his favorite words, the market doesn't like the uncertainty created by them.

"This is not what we will need coming out of the gates when we want to focus on earnings growth."

