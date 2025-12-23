Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS)

Eightco said, as of Nov. 17, its total holdings include 272,253,898 WLD, 11,068 ETH, and unencumbered cash and stablecoins of $58.2 million. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.98.

RSI Value: 27.6

27.6 ORBS Price Action: Shares of Eightco Holdings fell 6.5% to close at $2.15 on Monday.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)

On Nov. 13, Origin Materials reported quarterly losses of 11 cents per share, versus year-ago losses of 26 cents per share. John Bissell, Origin CEO and Co-Founder said. “Today, we are announcing financing that strengthens our balance sheet and provides access to additional capital that can be staged according to our manufacturing capacity build-out. This financing fuels the scale-up of PET cap production to serve forthcoming volume orders pursuant to customer qualification.” The company's stock fell around 35% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.24.

RSI Value: 17.3

17.3 ORGN Price Action: Shares of Origin Materials fell 9.2% to close at $0.25 on Monday.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

On Dec. 15, Trinseo announced receipt of notice of non-compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements. The company's stock fell around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.46.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 TSE Price Action: Shares of Trinseo fell 2.2% to close at $0.48 on Monday.

