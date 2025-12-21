Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending December 19:

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) : The energy company saw strong interest from readers during the week. HF Sinclair recently announced it is acquiring Industrial Oils Unlimited, an industrial lubricants company. The acquisition could add to recent financial success for the company. HF Sinclair has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters and beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six of the last 10 quarters. Mizuho recently maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $62 to $63.



Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) : The regional banking company saw strong interest from readers, likely due to several recent analyst upgrades. Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $50 to $58. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $55. The stock also saw some insider purchases in the month of November. With shares down 8% year-to-date in 2025, this could be one to watch heading into 2026 with strong analyst ratings and insider purchases.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLCR) : Shares of Structure Therapeutics are up 130% year-to-date in 2025 with several positive news items flowing through in the month of December. The company recently initiated the Phase 1 clinical study of ACCG-2671, an oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. This comes after the company announced results of Aleniglipron, a once-daily oral nonpeptide small molecule agonist. The company said the trials results support advancing Aleniglipron into Phase 3 development for the treatment of weight loss. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the recent new pieces, including Morgan Stanley taking the price target to $125.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) : The financial services company continues to trend with investors and was up on the week, adding to a gain of more than 140% year-to-date for shares. Dave reported record third quarter revenue and strong financial results in November. Third-quarter earnings per share beat analyst estimates, continuing a streak of seven straight quarters beating estimates. The company has also beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters. Analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the financial results. Dave remains a stock to watch heading into 2026.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) : The African ecommerce company has been popular with retail investors in past years and could be heading that was once again. Shares are up over 200% year-to-date in 2025 and the company just reported strong results for a large Black Friday campaign that ran from Oct. 31 through Nov. 30. The company, which has been called the "Amazon of Africa" said the Black Friday event saw strong order volumes, gross merchandise value and customer activity, which could help boost fourth quarter results. In the two month period of October and November, physical goods gross merchandise value was up 35% year-over-year. Quarterly active customers who placed orders for physical goods were up 26% year-over-year to 2.3 million during the period. Fourth-quarter results are expected to be reported in February and could solidify Jumia as a stock to watch for 2026. Craig Hallum recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.

