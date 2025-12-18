Micron: The 'Age Of AI' Winner With 'Meaningful Upside'

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares soared on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter financial results and guidance. Analysts see further upside and are raising their price targets.

Micron Technology stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind MU gains?

The Micron Analysts:

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reiterated an Overweight rating on Micron and raised the price target from $220 to $350.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $205 to $235.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $300.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $500.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $215 to $325.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $300 to $320.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst CJ Muse reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $350.

JPMorgan on MU: Sur highlighted Micron's strong beat and raise in the first quarter, with artificial intelligence demand helping strong memory demand.

"Results were strong and guidance was even better," Sur said.

The analyst said Micron has a proven record of execution and could capture additional market share in the memory space, along with higher average selling prices.

"We believe the fundamental setup (pricing/demand) remains favorable through CY26 and into CY27."

Goldman Sachs on MU: Schneider said Micron shares will likely move higher in a new investor note, citing the company's strong guidance.

"We expect Micron to continue executing on its HBM product roadmap, capturing roughly 20% share of a fast-growing, high-margin market," Schneider said.

The analyst sees a balanced risk/reward for Micron stock at the current share price.

"Would consider being more constructive on the stock if we see continued supply growth discipline continuing across the industry into 2027."

Needham on MU: Robust demand for DRAM and NAND led to strong results and guidance ahead of analyst estimates, Bolton said in a new investor note.

"HBM momentum continues as the company reached another quarterly record," Bolton said.

The analyst expects Micron to maintain its HBM market share going forward.

Rosenblatt on MU: Newly negotiated prices for DRAM and NAND help Micron provide strong guidance, Cassidy said in a new investor note.

Cassidy increases earnings per share estimates to $36 for fiscal 2027 and using a 14x price-to-earnings ratio to reach a price target of $500, one of the highest from an analyst.

"We continue recommending MU for the increasing importance of memory and storage in the Age of AI," Cassidy said.

KeyBanc on MU: Strong demand for AI and data centers from customers could result in a "perfect storm" for Micron, Vinh said in a new investor note.

"Outsized demand for AI/Data Center is driving a super cycle in memory with demand exceeding supply," Vinh said.

The analyst said this is leading Micron to see higher demand and prices.

Wedbush on MU: After a strong first quarter and guidance that beat estimates, Bryson asks, “how good can it get" for Micron.

"Apparently pretty darn good!" Bryson says of Micron's quarter and guidance.

The analyst said Micron is accelerating its timeline to reach mid-70s gross margins, which should boost earnings per share.

"The stock is now trading well below what we view as typical multiples on peak earnings, and our view that our model likely has room for more upside over the next few quarters, we see no reason to temper our optimism."

Cantor on MU: Micron may have channeled its inner Nvidia with a huge guidance given after earnings, Muse said in a new investor note.

The analyst said this may have been a "mic drop" moment.

Micron is part of a memory Supercycle that is seeing demand disruptions, the analyst added.

"We see no reason why we cannot see peak multiple approaching the low teens territory. All of which sets up for still meaningful upside for shares."

Muse said with 40% or more upside potential for Micron shares, the stock is a top pick.

MU Price Action: Micron stock was up 10.2% to $248.55 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $61.54 to $264.75. Micron shares are up 187.4% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: Shutterstock