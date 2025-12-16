Top 3 Energy Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE:VG)

On Dec. 11, B of A Securities analyst Jean Ann Salisbury maintained Venture Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $15 to $11. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.87.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 VG Price Action: Shares of Venture Global dipped 3.3% to close at $5.93 on Monday.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

On Dec. 12, Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar upgraded PBF Energy from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $31 to $38. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $13.62.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 PBF Price Action: Shares of PBF Energy fell 1.4% to close at $29.93 on Monday.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

On Dec. 12, Mizuho analyst William Janela maintained Kimbell Royalty Partners with a Neutral and raised the price target from $16 to $17. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $10.98.

RSI Value: 23.7

23.7 KRP Price Action: Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners fell 4% to close at $11.79 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock