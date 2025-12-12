Nancy Pelosi, Tom Lee Align On These 11 Stock Picks: Some Might Surprise You

One of the most followed members of Congress for their stock trading activity remains former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Often disclosing large technology stock purchases made by her husband Paul Pelosi, the congresswoman's trades have drawn increased scrutiny over the years due to questionable timing and a performance that has beaten the market.

Fundstrat co-founder and Head of Research Tom Lee is one of the most well-known financial analysts.

A look at Pelosi’s investment portfolio and the holdings in a Fundstrat ETF shows 11 stocks in common.

The Stocks Nancy Pelosi, Tom Lee Have In Common

Fundstrat launched the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:GRNY) in November 2024. The ETF holds a basket of 39 stocks that meet a criteria based on trends Fundstrat sees for the short and long term.

Here are the 11 stocks shared in common between the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF and the investment portfolio of Nancy Pelosi:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) : Broadcom is the second-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.89% of assets. Pelosi disclosed exercising 200 call options for 20,000 Broadcom shares valued at $1 million to $5 million in June 2025.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : Magnificent Seven stock is the fourth-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.77% of assets. Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options of Alphabet in January. The options have a strike price of $150 and an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026.

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) : Financial company is the 18th-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.59% of assets. Pelosi disclosed exercising 50 call options for 5,000 shares back in 2022.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : Tech giant is the 21st-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.55% of assets. Pelosi disclosed numerous Apple stock and option transactions over the years. While the most recent transactions were sales and donations of Apple stock to schools, the congresswoman's portfolio still owns a stake in the tech giant.

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) : Power company is the 26th largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.47% of assets. Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options in January 2025.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) : Magnificent Seven stock is the 27th-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.44% of assets. The tech giant is one of the largest holdings of Pelosi. While the congresswoman's most recent transaction is the sale of 5,000 shares in 2024, previous disclosures show the exercising of options for tens of thousands of shares back in 2021.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) : The cybersecurity company is the 31st-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.38% of assets. Pelosi disclosed buying 5,000 CRWD shares in September 2020.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) : The semiconductor giant is the 32nd-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.37% of assets. Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options in Nvidia with a strike price of $80 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026, earlier this year in January. The congresswoman previously exercised 500 call options in December 2024 for 50,000 shares and sold the stock multiple times in 2024. Pelosi has a famous history with Nvidia: the congresswoman and her husband sold 25,000 Nvidia shares back in July 2022 after facing public pressure over the timing related to the CHIPS Act.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : E-commerce giant is the 34th-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.37% of assets. Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options in January 2025. The congresswoman has previously reported stock and call options for Amazon stock over the years.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) : The cybersecurity company is the 35th largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.26% of assets. Pelosi disclosed exercising 140 call options for 14,000 PANW shares in 2024.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) : The streaming giant is the 38th-largest holding in the GRNY ETF at 2.08% of assets. Pelosi's last Netflix disclosures have been selling the stock. A 2025 filing of assets showed Pelosi still owned Netflix shares in 2024.

Different Investing Styles

Pelosi’s stock transactions are disclosed as being made by a spouse, which means her venture capitalist husband Paul Pelosi is likely the one handling the investment decisions.

Pelosi’s husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

Pelosi’s investments are made in size, with transactions often in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and sometimes in the millions of dollars.

The Granny Shots ETF uses a rules-based process to find stocks that meet the criteria of two or more key themes.

Current themes for the Granny Shots ETF include PMI recovery, energy stocks, cybersecurity stocks, labor suppliers, targeting millennials and easing financial conditions. Stocks that represent two of the themes are included in the ETF.

