Zoom, Coeur Mining, Netskope And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Thursday, Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named Netskope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) as his final trade.

Netskope reported third-quarter losses of 10 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $184.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $175.919 million.

With gold trading above $4,300 and silver trading above $63, Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, picked Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) .

Lending support to his choice, TD Securities analyst Wayne Lam, on Nov. 11, maintained Coeur Mining with a Buy and raised the price target from $23 to $25.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) surged to an all-time high on Thursday.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Michael Goldie initiated coverage of Delta Air Lines on Dec. 9 with an Outperform rating and a $80 price target.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Zoom posted third-quarter revenue of $1.23 billion on Nov. 24, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

Coeur Mining shares jumped 9.5% to close at $17.48 on Thursday.

Netskope gained 4.4% to settle at $23.50 during the session.

Delta Air gained 0.9% to close at $70.56 on Thursday.

Zoom jumped 2.5% to settle at $90.24 during the session.

