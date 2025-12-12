Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN)

On Nov. 3, Stride authorized a $500 million stock repurchase program. The company's stock fell around 55% over the past six months and has a 52-week low of $60.61.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 LRN Price Action: Shares of Stride gained 1.1% to close at $63.41 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 6.59 Momentum score with Value at 82.83.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

On Dec. 10, Oxford Industries reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO, said, “Our third quarter results came in as expected and reflect the disciplined execution across our brands in a highly competitive and promotional environment. While we witnessed pockets of strength within our businesses, consumers have become increasingly choiceful, especially with respect to the more discretionary aspects of their wardrobe. As we entered the holiday season, our customers have been highly value-driven, seeking both compelling promotions and new, innovative products.” The company's stock fell around 21% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $30.57.

RSI Value: 24.6

24.6 OXM Price Action: Shares of Oxford Industries fell 21.2% to close at $31.86 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in OXM stock.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)

On Dec. 10, The company's CEO, Park Dae-Jun resigned after a data breach. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $19.02.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 CPNG Price Action: Shares of Coupang fell 0.8% to close at $25.86 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CPNG shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock