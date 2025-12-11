GM's 'Silicon Valley Cowboy' Ignites A Stock Rally — And Tesla Finally Has Competition For The EV Spotlight

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) has quietly turned into 2025's most unexpected momentum story, climbing roughly 45% year to date and closing at $80.80 on Dec. 10 — its highest level since before the 2009 bankruptcy era.

The stock jumping 4.7% in a single session would have been headline-worthy on its own, but the real spark is the company's renewed swagger in autonomy. And yes, that swagger has a name: Sterling Anderson, the former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) standout now steering GM's self-driving strategy and already shaping the narrative as the industry's "Silicon Valley cowboy."

GM’s Autonomy Leadership Shift

The Anderson effect arrives just as GM hits an inflection point. After trimming its EV ambitions, recalibrating production, and pushing disciplined capital allocation, the company is leaning back into autonomy — but this time with a technologist who has been on both sides of the EV–AV divide.

Investors have treated his arrival as a signal that GM is moving from cleanup mode to offense, introducing a storyline that competes directly with Tesla's long-held claim to the autonomy crown.

Wall Street Rethinks EV Winners

Goldman Sachs upgraded its price target to $93 and reaffirmed its Buy rating, pointing to stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a strategic reset that's now paying off.

Wells Fargo may still be a Sell outlier, but the broader consensus has shifted toward Strong Buy territory — a rare scenario in which legacy Detroit gets more enthusiasm than Silicon Valley's EV poster child.

The dividend remains steady at $0.15 per share, padding the risk-reward calculus with something Tesla famously doesn't offer.

Tesla Comparison Creeps In

For years, Tesla dictated the tone of the EV market. Now, GM is writing a counter-narrative built on restructuring discipline, rising profitability, and an autonomy reboot under a high-profile hire.

If Anderson delivers, GM won't just be rallying — it'll be rewriting the competitive script.

