Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In December

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

On Dec, 9, William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma downgraded Gogo from Outperform to Market Perform. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $5.20.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 GOGO Price Action: Shares of Gogo gained 2.8% to close at $5.61 on Wednesday.

Zhihu Inc – ADR (NYSE:ZH)

On Nov. 25, Zhihu reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results. “We are firmly on track to achieve full-year non-GAAP breakeven, with solid progress made during the quarter,” said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.19.

RSI Value: 25.6

25.6 ZH Price Action: Shares of Zhihu fell 1.6% to close at $3.39 on Wednesday.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT)

On Dec. 4, Solmate signed a non-binding term sheet for business combination with RockawayX in all-stock transaction. The company's stock fell around 67% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.80.

RSI Value: 24.2

24.2 SLMT Price Action: Shares of Brera Holdings fell 4.3% to close at $2.43 on Wednesday.

