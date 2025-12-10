IBM, Toast, AppLovin And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said she loves the acquisition by International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) .

IBM, on Monday, agreed to acquire Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) for $31 per share, giving the data streaming pioneer an enterprise value of $11 billion. The deal brings Confluent's real-time, open-source data streaming platform into IBM's portfolio, enabling enterprises to connect, process, and govern reliable data and events in real time, a foundation for deploying AI at scale.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang, on Dec. 4, upgraded Toast from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $43.

Brian Belski, founder, CEO & chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, named TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, TopBuild reported third-quarter earnings of $5.36 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.393 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.379 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is going to make a run towards the all-time intraday high of $745.

Supporting his view, Applovin, on Nov. 5, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Price Action:

IBM shares rose 0.4% to close at $310.48 on Tuesday.

Toast gained 0.1% to settle at $34.58 during the session.

TopBuild shares fell 3.3% to close at $419.17 on Tuesday.

AppLovin jumped 5.1% to settle at $724.62 during the session.

