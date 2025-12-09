Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is hurtling toward what CEO Stuart Simpson calls a decisive turning point. A mid-2026 milestone that could determine whether the company becomes the breakout winner of the eVTOL race or another over-promised aerospace dream weighed down by certification reality.

The moment is engineered into the aerospace discipline: the Critical Design Review (CDR). When it hits, it is literally "pens down for our engineers," Simpson told Benzinga. That is the moment when the VX4 design freezes, changes stop, and the build of the certification aircraft begins, he acknowledged.

Vertical’s Path Ahead

That's when the story gets real. After CDR, Vertical will construct seven aircraft dedicated to certification and flight testing, advancing through EASA's stringent SC-VTOL regulatory process.

Unlike peers still tweaking prototypes and burning cash on redesigns, Bristol, England-based Vertical argues that years of collaboration with regulators under the Permit to Fly system have already deeply embedded engineering, processes, and oversight—reducing risk at a stage where others typically break.

Capital Discipline In Focus

The path won't be cheap. Simpson acknowledges that the company will need an additional $700 million to complete certification through 2028. But he frames it as proof of capital discipline, noting "peers have spent similar amounts in just a single year." For a sector frequently mocked for fantasy timelines and endless dilution, the message is designed for credibility, not hype.

A Word Of Caution

The caution sits in plain sight: breakeven isn't expected until the fourth quarter of 2029, noted Simpson, with meaningful cash generation targeted into 2030. Investors need patience — and conviction that safety, not speed, wins the long game.

Yet in an industry where confidence matters almost as much as engineering, Vertical believes its timing is right. With founder selling cleared and insider buying up sharply, the market now waits to see if the next year delivers proof.

The fuse is lit. When those pens go down, there's no rewriting the script.

