This Micro-Cap Caviar Stock Just Surged In Momentum Rankings

Several stocks have shown strong momentum in recent sessions as broader markets trade near all-time highs. Here's a look at one standout momentum mover that is just starting to pick up steam.

What To Know: Benzinga's Edge rankings system assigns scores to stocks based on momentum, growth, value and quality. The momentum score is a valuable metric for short-term trading strategies that aim to capture continuation of price trends.

Identifying significant changes in momentum can help traders get ahead of potential shifts in stock direction. Benzinga's rankings system flagged one standout stock that experienced a notable increase in bullish momentum over the past week.

Standout Stock To Watch: Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) saw a massive week-over-week jump in momentum score, moving from 3.49 on Dec. 1 to a current score of 88.72.

The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of $6.21 at $6.60 and sits near the lower end of its 52-week range between $4.25 and $28.10, suggesting there may still be plenty of room to run.

Top Wealth Group shares are up over 20% over the past three months, according to Benzinga Pro.

The seller of high-end sturgeon caviar and related gourmet products is trading significantly lower on Tuesday after the company priced its $5.04 million public offering of 720,000 units at $7.00 per unit. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital.

TWG Price Action: At the time of writing, Top Wealth shares are trading 70.16% lower at $6.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com



