Top 3 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In December

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

On Nov. 25, Barclays analyst Richard Hightower maintained Invitation Homes with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $37 to $34. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $26.64.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 INVH Price Action: Shares of Invitation Homes fell 1.8% to close at $26.66 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 17.26 Momentum score with Value at 50.74.

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

On Dec. 8, RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern downgraded W.P. Carey from Outperform to Sector Perform and maintained the price target of $69. The company's stock fell around 3% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $52.91.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 WPC Price Action: Shares of WP Carey fell 1.8% to close at $65.15 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's newsfeed tool helped identify the latest changes in WPC stock.

Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG)

On Dec. 4, Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded Regency Centers from Overweight to Sector Weight. The company's stock fell around 4% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $63.44

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 REG Price Action: Shares of Regency Centers fell 1.2% to close at $67.87 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in REG shares.

Photo via Shutterstock