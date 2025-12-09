Monolithic Power, Ascendis Pharma And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Monday, Amy Raskin, chief investment officer at Chevy Chase Trust, named Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as her final trade.

According to recent news, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 25 extended the review period for Ascendis Pharma's New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon CNP (navepegritide) for children with achondroplasia. The FDA said the information submitted on Nov. 5, related to the post-marketing requirement constituted a major amendment to the NDA. Accordingly, the FDA has extended the PDUFA target action date by three months to Feb. 28, 2026.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:IYC) , saying consumer discretionary is starting to feel a bit more optimistic given the growth expectations for the next year.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) as her final trade.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained Vertex with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $516 to $564 on Friday.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) , a semi-equipment name, which has gained more than 60% over the last year.

On the earnings front, Monolithic Power, on Oct. 30, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company posted quarterly earnings of $4.73 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.64 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $737.176 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $722.252 million.

Price Action:

Ascendis Pharma rose 0.8% to close at $207.12 on Monday.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF slipped 0.9% during the session.

Monolithic Power shares gained 2.1% to close at $983.58 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF slipped 0.2% during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock