When it comes to betting on which Magnificent Seven stock will outperform over the next six months, Deepwater Management Managing Partner Gene Munster has made his selection.

Here's a look at which Mag 7 stock he likes and the key reasons why.

Munster's Magnificent Seven Pick

Technology giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported strong iPhone sales in the fourth quarter, a prediction by Munster ahead of the quarterly results.

Munster sees a strong iPhone cycle for Apple thanks to the iPhone 17, which was the highlight of the quarterly results, with strong demand reported in North America and China.

On Monday, Munster took his bullish outlook on Apple stock a step further.

"My take: $AAPL will be the top-performing Mag 7 stock over the next six months, driven by better-than-expected iPhone results and multiple expansion ahead of the new Siri, which should be out around April," Munster tweeted on X.

The call comes with Apple stock as one of the worst-performing Magnificent Seven stocks year-to-date in 2025, but a top performer over the last six months. Here are the six-month and year-to-date performances of the Magnificent Seven stocks:

Apple : +37.5% six months, +13.6% YTD

: +37.5% six months, +13.6% YTD Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): +4.5% six months, +3% YTD

(NASDAQ:AMZN): +4.5% six months, +3% YTD Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL): +77.3% six months, +64.8% YTD

(NASDAQ:GOOGL): +77.3% six months, +64.8% YTD Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): -3.8% six months, +11.5% YTD

(NASDAQ:META): -3.8% six months, +11.5% YTD Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): +3.7% six months, +17.1% YTD

(NASDAQ:MSFT): +3.7% six months, +17.1% YTD NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): +29.3% six months, +33.3% YTD

(NASDAQ:NVDA): +29.3% six months, +33.3% YTD Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): +41.9% six months, +15.5% YTD

Munster's tweet highlights iPhone and Siri as two catalysts for the Apple bull case.

Munster on iPhone

After Apple's fourth-quarter financial results, Munster shared in a blog post that the iPhone was "on a roll," despite missing some analyst expectations.

Apple reported records in the fourth quarter, helped by the iPhone and guided for first-quarter results to also include several records.

Guidance implies growth of around 12% for the first quarter, Munster said in an October blog post.

"After December, it will have averaged 10% growth in each of the past three quarters, compared to a 0.5% decline in the two years prior," Munster said of the iPhone.

Munster said at the time that momentum for the iPhone should carry into 2026.

"The iPhone 17 cycle is off to a better-than-expected start."

Munster on Siri

In the October blog post, Munster predicts that Apple investors will shift their attention from the iPhone to Siri in the coming months.

"I don't know how it will perform, but I expect anticipation of its arrival to be a positive for AAPL's multiple," Munster said.

Munster said Apple has been building anticipation for Siri since WWDC in June. The anticipation comes as some investors and consumers have not been too impressed with Apple's early AI integrations and expect more AI capabilities for Siri and on iPhones.

"Taking a step back, there's a lot riding on the new Siri, because Apple set that expectation. The company remains the gold standard for consumer tech quality, and when Apple signals that quality will be there, investors should expect just that."

Some experts see the new Siri launching in March, while Apple said it will happen sometime "next year" in 2026. Munster's own prediction is for April.

"Either way, we should see something by the latest at WWDC in June. That gives investors more than five months to dream about how good it will be."

Munster said a Siri that is smart digital assistant for the user and "can contextualize our personal data" would be the company's "biggest product leap forward since the iPhone."

Apple Stock Price Action

Apple shares closed Monday down 0.32% to $277.89 versus a 52-week trading range of $169.21 to $288.61. Apple shares are up nearly 11% year-to-date in 2025.

