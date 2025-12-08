Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

On Dec. 3, CICC analyst Shanshan Shen initiated coverage on Linde with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $510. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $398.93.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 LIN Price Action: Shares of Linde fell 1% to close at $399.57 on Friday.

Shares of Linde fell 1% to close at $399.57 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 21.37 Momentum score with Value at 16.40.

Inno Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INHD)

On Nov. 24, INNO Digital signed a memorandum of understanding with Megabyte Solutions to jointly develop applications of Web3 technology. Mr.Ding Wei, CEO of INNO, said, “We will join hands with MEGABYTE to develop new products and services based on blockchain and decentralized technologies, aiming to address the evolving needs and challenges in cross-border e-commerce and trade. This collaboration will deliver an enhanced experience to our customers.” The company's stock fell around 85% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.12.

RSI Value: 18.6

18.6 INHD Price Action: Shares of Inno Holdings jumped 11% to close at $0.15 on Friday.

Shares of Inno Holdings jumped 11% to close at $0.15 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in INHD stock.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

On Oct. 29, FMC lowered its FY2025 earnings and sales guidance. “Third quarter sales were down 49 percent versus prior year largely due to India actions. However, on a like-for-like basis, sales were down 4 percent, excluding India in both periods” said Pierre Brondeau, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our results reflect the challenges we’re facing, most prominently in Latin America. Despite this, our new active ingredients nearly doubled in the quarter and remain central to our strategy.” The company's stock fell around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $12.17.

RSI Value: 28.3

28.3 FMC Price Action: Shares of FMC fell 0.1% to close at $13.28 on Friday.

Shares of FMC fell 0.1% to close at $13.28 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in FMC shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock