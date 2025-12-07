Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending December 5:

Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) : Benzinga readers showed increased interest in the virtual scoreboard and video display company for the week. The company is set to report second-quarter financial results before market open on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 27 cents, in line with last year's second quarter total. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts expect the company to report second-quarter revenue of $214.1 million, up from $208.3 million in last year's second quarter. The company has been less consistent with revenue, with quarterly totals beating analyst estimates in four of the last 10 quarters. A new CEO was recently named and quarterly financial results could serve as a catalyst and a time for updated guidance and growth plans.

GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) : It has been some time since GameStop was getting the attention it has gotten from Benzinga readers in recent weeks. The stock finds itself on the Stock Whisper Index ahead of quarterly financial results set for Dec. 9. Analysts expect the company to report third-quarter revenue of $987.3 million, up from $860.3 million in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in only two of the last 10 quarters. Analysts expect GameStop to report 20 cents per share for third-quarter earnings, up from 6 cents per share in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six of the last 10 quarters overall, including three straight quarters. GameStop could also be seeing strong interest due to its "Trade Anything Day' on Saturday Dec. 6, which allows consumers to trade in most items for a $5 store credit. While this day won't factor into third quarter results, it could factor into guidance and the company's fourth quarter results and potentially bring new and returning customers to GameStop locations for the important holiday quarter.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) : The robotics company saw strong interest with some news of its own and positive comments about the sector. Serve Robotics announced an expansion of its delivery services in South Florida with its partnership with Uber Eats. The robotics company has launched in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta. Robotics companies saw stock gains after it was announced that the White House administration is planning an executive order on robotics.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) : The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company announced plans to launch an air taxi network in Florida last week. The network will connect Miami and other parts of South Florida and add to plans for hubs in places like Los Angeles. The Miami air taxi network comes through a partnership with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and will see Archer provide 10- to 20-minute electric flights from places in Florida, including Hard Rock Stadium, which is home to the Dolphins.

Nextpower Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) : Formerly known as Nextracker, the company rebranded to Nextpower in November to reflect its overall position in the integrated power technology sector. The company has a strong presence in solar power and is expanding to new areas as well. Bank of America Securities analyst Dimple Gosai recently reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target from $94 to $102. The analyst said the company has evolved from being a pure tracker play into areas with stronger earnings power. The company recently reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and said it is targeting revenue of $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion by fiscal 2030, with one-third of revenue coming from non-tracker products and services. Nextpower also recently opened its Southeast Operations Hub and the doubling of manufacturing capacity in Tennessee.

