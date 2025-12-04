Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is quiet Thursday. It rallied almost 8% yesterday after reporting earnings that exceeded estimates. But the rally may be over already. This is why Marvell is our Stock of the Day.

Some people believe that stock prices are driven by a company's financials and fundamentals. They think that if a company has strong earnings and promising prospects, the stock will move higher.

This is not always true. Most of the movement of a stock is the result of the emotions and psychology of the people who are trading it. Examples of this can be seen on the chart below.

In January, the stock was in a downtrend until it reached $100. At that point, buyers flooded the market, and it stopped going lower.

There is no way fundamentals can explain why $100 is an important level. But psychology can. People like to trade at nice round levels.

People who paid $100 for shares were happy when the stock rallied after.

But the support broke in late February, and the price dropped below it. When this happened, some of the formerly happy buyers experienced buyers’ remorse. Some vowed to sell if they could eventually do so at breakeven.

Now that the shares have rallied back to $100, they are placing sell orders. As for now, these orders have created resistance and have put a ceiling on the price.

Markets are driven by psychology and emotions. The $100 level became support for Marvel because people like to place their orders at round levels. They are psychologically important.

Now the $100 level has converted into resistance. This is also because of psychology. It is due to buyers’ remorse.

Successful traders understand that psychology and emotions can move prices in markets. Having a deep understanding of these dynamics allows them to profit.

Image: Shutterstock