Jim Cramer Names One Of His 'Absolute Favorite' Stocks

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Wednesday, Jim Cramer recommended taking a pass on DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) right now. “That's not the right stock for this moment,” he noted.

DigitalBridge Group’s Digita Group, on Tuesday, reached an agreement to be acquired by GI Partners.

When asked about Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) , he said, “I'm going to say it's ok as long as you recognize it's a spec.”

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh, on Nov. 25, maintained Lumentum with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $290 to $325.

Cramer said MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is one of his “absolute favorite” stocks and has been a “complete winner.” With the company's stock down 9% year to date, he recommended buying it.

As per the recent news, MSCI, on Nov. 17, reported that C.D. Baer Pettit, president and chief operating officer, will retire in 2026

Price Action:

Lumentum shares rose 0.1% to settle at $302.98 on Tuesday.

MSCI shares declined 0.3% to close at $545.56.

DigitalBridge shares gained 3.8% to settle at $9.86 on Tuesday.

