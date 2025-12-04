Bank Of America, Citigroup, EQT And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Wednesday, Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) is 33% off from its highs reached in the summer.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) as his final trade.

As reported recently, Citigroup on Nov. 20 appointed a new chief financial officer and reshuffled other executive positions as part of a reorganization of its U.S. personal banking business. Gonzalo Luchetti, the current head of U.S. personal banking, will take over as CFO in March. Mark Mason, the current CFO, will move into a new role as executive vice chair and senior executive advisor to CEO Jane Fraser. Luchetti has been with Citi since 2006, while Mason joined in 2001 and has served as CFO since 2019.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) as her final trade.

Bank of America on Tuesday began formally recommending a 1% to 4% cryptocurrency allocation for its wealth management clients and said it will launch coverage of multiple Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs starting January 5.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) as his final trade.

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained EQT with a Neutral rating on Nov. 18 and raised the price target from $49 to $50.

Price Action:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF gained 5.4% on Wednesday.

Citigroup gained 3.4% to settle at $106.72 during the session.

Bank of America rose 1.7% to close at $54.09 on Wednesday.

EQT shares rose 4.4% to close at $61.17 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock