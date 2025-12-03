Trading in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) is quiet Wednesday. This follows Tuesday's selloff of more than 5%. The drop came after a report from a research firm indicated that the demand for boxes was expected to drop.

The selloff may be over. The shares have reached a support level. Packaging Corporation is our Stock of the Day.

Stocks trend lower when there are more shares for sale than there are to be bought. Sellers are forced to undercut each other to get the attention of buyers. This forces the stock into a downtrend.

But these trends end or pause when they reach support.

Support is a price level, or price range, where there is a large amount of buy interest. There are as many or maybe even more shares to be bought than there are for sale. Sellers don't need to undercut each other anymore, and the downtrend ends.

As you can see on the chart below, there is support for Packing Corp around $192. You can also see that since August, each time the stock dropped to this level, a reversal and move higher followed.

Stocks can rally off support because of anxious and impatient buyers. These traders become concerned they will miss the trade if someone else is willing to pay a higher price than they are.

These concerned buyers know the sellers will trade with whoever is willing to pay the highest price.

As a result, they increase the prices they are willing to pay. Other impatient buyers see this and do the same thing. This results in a snowball effect or bidding war that can push the shares higher.

This is what happened with Packaging Corp the last three times it dropped to the support around $192. Traders are watching this closely. It may be about to happen for a fourth time.

