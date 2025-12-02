Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Kestrel Group Ltd (NASDAQ:KG)

On Nov. 5, Kestrel Group posted a wider loss for the third quarter. The company's stock fell around 38% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $13.76.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 KG Price Action: Shares of Kestrel Group fell 5.3% to close at $14.10 on Monday.

Value at 70.51.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

On Nov. 18, Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained Trupanion with a Hold and cut the price target from $45 to $42. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $31.00.

RSI Value: 28.4

28.4 TRUP Price Action: Shares of Trupanion fell 3.6% to close at $34.03 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in TRUP stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (NASDAQ:DHIL)

On Oct. 30, Diamond Hill Investment posted a decline in third-quarter earnings. “We are encouraged by the continued growth of our fixed income strategies, which added nearly $1 billion in net flows this quarter and $2 billion year-to-date,” said Heather Brilliant, CEO. “Additionally, the conversion of our Large Cap Concentrated Fund to an ETF during the quarter highlights our commitment to delivering our investment capabilities through vehicles that best serve our clients.” The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $115.17.

RSI Value: 23.8

23.8 DHIL Price Action: Shares of Diamond Hill Investment fell 1.7% to close at $116.03 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in DHIL shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings

Photo via Shutetrstock