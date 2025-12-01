EXCLUSIVE: November's 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Nvidia, Opendoor Rank?

Each trading day, Benzinga Pro features hundreds of headlines and press releases for traders to peruse the latest market news and individual stocks.

Below is a look at our most-searched tickers for November, along with how interest compares to recent months.

Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Dec. 1 market prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

2. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $179.76

52-Week Range: $86.63 to $212.19

Year-to-Date Return: +30.0%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: 9 th /4 th /4 th

/4 /4 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

3. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $429.43

52-Week Range: $214.25 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: +13.2%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: 3 rd /2 nd /2nd

/2 /2nd First Half 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

4. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Current Price: $167.35

52-Week Range: $63.40 to $207.52

Year-to-Date Return: +122.5%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: 2 nd /9 th /12 th

/9 /12 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 4th

5. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Current Price: $219.93

52-Week Range: $76.48 to $267.08

Year-to-Date Return: +82.3%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: 5 th /Not in Top 12/3rd

/Not in Top 12/3rd First Half 2025 Search Rank: 9th

6. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Current Price: $617.43

52-Week Range: $402.39 to $637.01

Year-to-Date Return: +21.0%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 11th

7. Iren Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN)

Current Price: $48.30

52-Week Range: $5.12 to $76.87

Year-to-Date Return: +361.9%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/10 th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

8. Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Current Price: $23.76

52-Week Range: $2.76 to $58.15

Year-to-Date Return: +18.8%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/6 th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

9. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Current Price: $641.84

52-Week Range: $479.80 to $796.25

Year-to-Date Return: +7.1%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/11 th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 15th

10. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Current Price: $7.27

52-Week Range: $0.51 to $10.87

Year-to-Date Return: +354.9%

August/September/October 2025 Search Rank: 10 th /1 st /Not in Top 12

/1 /Not in Top 12 First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

Search Interest Changes: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the S&P 500, ranked first for a second straight month.

Several popular stocks among retail investors ranked among the most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in November.

Opendoor rejoined the top 10, ranking 10th in November. The stock previously ranked in the top 10 in both August and September, and was the most-searched ticker in September. After dropping out of the top 12 for October, the stock was back in the top 10, suggesting another surge in popularity.

Meme stock Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) , which ranked fifth in October, fell out of the top 12 in November, suggesting investors lost interest in the stock.

Iren, which has been popular with retail investors, ranked 7th for the month of November. This marked back-to-back top-10 rankings in Benzinga Pro search popularity, which could indicate strong interest in the stock. IREN has pivoted from a Bitcoin mining company to a strategy focused on data centers rented to AI companies.

Rigetti Computing ranked eighth in November, falling down two spots, but remaining in the top 10 among the most-searched tickers for the month. The stock has been popular with retail investors, and the recent search interest in October and November could put the stock back in the spotlight.

Other movers for the month of November included Palantir jumping from 12th to fourth place, Nvidia going from fourth to second and Meta going from 11th to ninth place.

New to the top 10 in November were Opendoor, Palantir and Meta, along with the Invesco QQQ Trust ranking sixth after not being in the top 12 the past several months.

Fallers in November included Tesla, losing one place, and Advanced Micro Devices, falling two places.

Ranking just outside of the top 10 were Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , which ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, for the month of November. Amazon was eighth in October, while Apple was seventh.

The stocks that dropped out of the top 10 from November were Beyond Meat, Apple, Amazon.com and Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) , which ranked ninth previously in October.

