Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: October's 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Beyond Meat, Tesla Rank?

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending November 28:

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) : The oil giant, also known as Schlumberger, saw strong interest from readers during the week. The oil sector has seen high volatility in 2025 due to the price of the dollar and geopolitical events that have impacted supply and the outlook of oil. A company like SLB Limited, which supplies services to the oil sector, could benefit from a Trump administration that is considering opening offshore drilling near California and increasing oil-drilling opportunities in Alaska.

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) : The infrastructure company saw strong interest from Benzinga readers during the week, which comes as fourth-quarter financial results beat analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $897.8 million, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat analyst estimate of $843.0 million. Earnings per share of $3.77 also bet analyst estimates of $3.11 per share. IES Holdings reported a backlog of $2.37 billion and also announced an acquisition of Gulf Island Fabrication, which could increase the company's growth in the data center market.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) : The auto parts retailer saw strong interest from readers, which may be related to strong quarterly financial results. The company's third-quarter revenue and earnings per share each beat analyst estimates. This marked the first revenue beat in three quarters and the first earnings per share beat in seven quarters. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the quarterly earnings. The company also recently increased its share buyback plan by $2 billion, which could indicate financial strength and/or believing shares are undervalued.

Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE:SGI) : The name Somnigroup may not jump out to many consumers or investors as one they recognize. However, brands like Tempur Sealy, Mattress Firm and Tempur-Pedic, which are owned by the company, are known to many around the world. Somnigroup recently reported third-quarter financial results that came in ahead of analyst estimates. Sales for the quarter were up 63.3% year-over-year. Operating cash flow hit a company record of $408 million in the quarter. This marked the company's first time beating analyst estimates for revenue in nine quarters and could be the start of a more positive financial performance. The company raised its full-year earnings per share guidance.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) : The construction company saw strong interest from readers, which comes with many recent news items. The company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400, which could increase attention on the stock. The company got a price target increase from DA Davidson from $355 to $460. Sterling reported third-quarter financial results that saw revenue and earnings per share each beat analyst estimates. This marked the 10th straight time the company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share and the third straight time the company beat revenue estimates. Sterling also raised its full-year earnings per share and sales guidance after the strong third quarter.

Stay tuned for next week’s report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: