November 28, 2025 8:28 AM 2 min read

Eaton, FTAI Aviation And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is a perfect way to extend a portfolio beyond tech.

As reported recently, Palantir Technologies announced on Nov. 17 plans to expand its artificial intelligence footprint through a long-term partnership with FTAI Aviation, while also advancing a major training initiative within the United Kingdom's National Health Service.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), which is down 12% this month.

On the earnings front, Eaton reported mixed third-quarter results on Nov. 4 and issued earnings-per-share guidance below estimates. Eaton reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $3.07, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $6.99 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas named Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:COWZ), which has companies with high free cash flow.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said he has a position in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) and keeps buying it as it moves higher.

Price Action:

  • FTAI Aviation shares gained 3.7% to close at $170.11 on Wednesday.
  • Eaton rose 1.5% to settle at $341.69 during the session.
  • Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF gained 0.6% on Wednesday.
  • SPDR S&P Biotech ETF rose 1.2% during the session.

