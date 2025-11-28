Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Explode In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL)

On Nov. 5, SunOpta posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “We delivered outstanding revenue growth in the third quarter and affirmed the strength of our competitive position, the diversity of our revenue streams and the robust demand across our portfolio,” said Brian Kocher, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta. The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.32.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 STKL Price Action: Shares of SunOpta rose 6.2% to close at $3.58 on Wednesday.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

On Nov. 18, Energizer Holdings reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. “Energizer delivered strong earnings in Fiscal 2025 by staying agile and focused in a volatile environment,” said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $17.13.

RSI Value: 26

26 ENR Price Action: Shares of Energizer rose 3.4% to close at $18.10 on Wednesday.

On Nov. 6, United-Guardian posted a decline in third-quarter earnings. Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “While sales of our pharmaceutical and medical products both increased during the first nine-months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 (increasing by 10% and 6%, respectively), we did experience a decrease in sales of our cosmetic ingredients in this year’s third quarter compared with 2024. That decrease was attributable primarily to reduced purchases of our cosmetic ingredients by Ashland Specialty Ingredients, our largest marketing partner, which has been dealing with difficult tariff and geopolitical concerns in Asia that have caused some customers to move towards lower cost local products.” The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.58.

RSI Value: 21.4

21.4 UG Price Action: Shares of United-Guardian fell 0.1% to close at $5.68 on Wednesday.

