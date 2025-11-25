Wendy's Takes On 6-7 Meme: Can Gen Z, Gen Alpha Help Rescue Stock From 52-Week Lows?

McDonald's reported a boost in sales and traffic thanks to a partnership with Minecraft earlier this year. Could the same Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers who helped boost McDonald's help Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) with a new promotion taking on one of the most viral moments of 2025.

Wendy's Hops On 6-7 Trend

Wendy's has struggled in 2025 with recent earnings showing pressure on sales and future store closings coming to help provide a boost.

The company is now turning to the 6-7 meme to help generate some store traffic and help with the company's app and mobile push.

The phrase that features two consecutive numbers, a hand motion to go with it — and numerous memes — is coming alive at Wendy's to help promote the company's iconic Frosty.

On Nov. 28, which is Black Friday, Wendy's will offer small Frostys for 67 cents in-store and online. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 7, the restaurant chain will offer 67-cent Frostys for those using the app or ordering online, as reported by People.

The move to launch the special pricing and hop on a trend could help boost visits and revenue for the struggling restaurant company in the fourth quarter. Tying the promotion to the app and online orders could also help with future growth, with Wendy's being able to target app users and online users with future promotions and discounts.

Wendy's latest 6-7 promotion follows a collaboration it did with Netflix in August with menu items geared towards the "Wednesday" series.

The restaurant chain also launched Frosty Day on Nov. 15, coinciding with the chain’s anniversary. The Frosty was one of the first five menu items when Wendy’s opened in 1969.

Restaurant partnerships and collaborations with movies, TV shows and celebrities have increased in frequency as they can mean new customers trying the restaurant or customers returning after years away.

This promotion, betting more on a meme or moment in time than a celebrity or entertainment event, could be a low-risk, high-reward bet from Wendy's, as it requires a menu item they already have.

Word of the Year, 6-7 Takes Over

If you read all that and don't understand, chances are you don't have a child who is in the Gen Z or Generation Alpha age demographics or a job working with kids.

The 6-7 catchphrase and associated memes mostly trace their origin back to the Skrilla song "Doot Doot (6 7)," which gained popularity with kids and references NBA player LaMelo Ball, who is 6'7" in height.

The song and associated term were used in viral TikToks and spawned "67 Kid," who became famous for his association with the two numbers.

Earlier this year, Dictionary.com declared 6-7 as its Word of the Year for 2025.

"If you're the parent of a school-aged child, you might be feeling a familiar vexation at the sight of these two formerly innocuous numerous," Dictionary.com wrote.

Wendy's is not the only restaurant company leaning into the popularity. People reported that Pizza Hut offered a 6-7 menu earlier this month with 67-cent boneless wings. Dominno's Pizza also launched a one large one-topping pizza special priced at $6.70.

Time will tell if the 6-7 promotions pay off for the restaurant companies.

Wendy's Shares Near Lows

Wendy's stock was up 6.7% (you can't make this up) on Tuesday to $8.43. Shares have traded between $7.83 and $18.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Wendy's stock is down 48.3% year-to-date in 2025.

