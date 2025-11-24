Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off In November

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

On Oct. 30, VICI Properties posted mixed quarterly results. Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties, said, “In the third quarter of 2025, the compounding nature of our business continued to demonstrate its merit with 4.4% year-over-year revenue growth and 5.3% year-over-year growth in AFFO per share, supporting our 8th consecutive annual dividend increase of $0.0175 per share, representing a 4.0% year-over-year increase.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $27.98.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 VICI Price Action: Shares of VICI Properties rose 0.1% to close at $28.82 on Friday.

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI)

On Nov. 12, Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained Fermi with an Outperform rating and maintained a $35 price target. The company's stock fell around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $13.64.

RSI Value: 25.4

25.4 FRMI Price Action: Shares of Fermi fell 6.9% to close at $14.34 on Friday.

Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR)

Reitar Logtech Holdings announced on Oct. 10 that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hangzhou Xianmu Technology Co., Ltd., a leading casual catering supply chain provider in China, to jointly develop a global tokenized smart supply chain ecosystem for the foodservice industry. John Chan, Chairman & CEO of Reitar Logtech, commented, "Xianmu excels in tea beverage, bakery, and coffee supply chains, particularly with its standardized processes, precisely where Reitar is focused." The company's stock fell around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.18.

RSI Value: 18.8

18.8 RITR Price Action: Shares of Reitar Logtech fell 9.7% to close at $1.21 on Friday.

