Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Explode In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

On Nov. 14, TriMas increased its share repurchase authorization to $150 million. The company's stock fell around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $19.33.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 TRS Price Action: Shares of TriMas fell 1.1% to close at $31.77 on Thursday.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

On Oct. 22, Packaging Corp of America posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Mark W. Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO, said, “We had a very strong quarter in the legacy PCA packaging business, with corrugated volume continuing to reflect cautious ordering patterns and improving throughout the quarter, with volume and price largely on plan. Export containerboard sales volume remained relatively low with continued trade uncertainty.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $172.72.

RSI Value: 29.1

29.1 PKG Price Action: Shares of Packaging Corp fell 1.4% to close at $191.68 on Thursday.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK)

On Nov. 4, Graphic Packaging Holding reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Michael Doss, the Company’s President and CEO said, “Against a backdrop of sluggish consumer volumes, we executed well in the quarter, reduced inventory, and saw our innovation engine open new markets for paperboard packaging. As food affordability challenges ease, the full power of our business model and its cash generating potential will become even more apparent.” The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $14.90.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 GPK Price Action: Shares of Graphic Packaging fell 0.9% to close at $15.17 on Thursday.

