Top 3 Tech Stocks You'll Regret Missing In November

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

On Nov. 19, Adobe announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Semrush in an all-cash deal of $1.9 billion. “Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don’t embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $315.18.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 ADBE Price Action: Shares of Adobe fell 2% to close at $318.11 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 12.30 Momentum score with Value at 17.42.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA)

On Nov. 3, Adeia reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. “Third quarter revenue of $87.3 million was in line with our expectations for the quarter and our cash generative business model continues to deliver impressive 58% adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.59.

RSI Value: 25.6

25.6 ADEA Price Action: Shares of Adeia fell 2.6% to close at $12.03 on Wednesday.

Shares of Adeia fell 2.6% to close at $12.03 on Wednesday.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADUR)

On Nov. 6, Aduro Clean Technologies signed a non‑binding LOI for demonstration plant site in Europe. “The LOI represents another important step on the path from pilot to demonstration and ultimately to commercialization,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.49.

RSI Value: 25

25 ADUR Price Action: Shares of Aduro Clean Technologies fell 4.4% to close at $9.89 on Wednesday.

Shares of Aduro Clean Technologies fell 4.4% to close at $9.89 on Wednesday.

