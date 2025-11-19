Nvidia, Netflix, Lockheed Martin And A Basic Materials Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he liked the price action in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock on Tuesday.

At the end of October, Netflix announced plans for a 10-for-1 forward stock split aimed at resetting the market price of its common stock to a range more accessible to employees participating in the company's stock option program.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) ahead of quarterly earnings.

Nvidia is expected to release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell today. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $54.84 billion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) , based on the F-35, is simply the best jet in the air right now.

Lending support to his choice, Lockheed Martin, on Oct. 21, posted third-quarter 2025 results that beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Sales increased 9% year over year to $18.609 billion, edging past the $18.556 billion estimate and reflecting sustained demand across key defense and aerospace programs.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) as her final trade.

Freeport-McMoRan shares gained on Tuesday after the company announced plans to restore large-scale production from PT Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg operations in Central Papua, Indonesia.

Price Action:

Netflix shares gained 3.5% to close at $114.09 on Tuesday.

Nvidia fell 2.8% to close at $181.36 during the session.

Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.8% to settle at $474.72 on Tuesday.

Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 2.6% to settle at $40.00.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock