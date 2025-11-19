Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE:VOYG)

On Nov. 12, Voyager Technologies and Infleqtion announced a strategic partnership to advance dual-use quantum technology in low-Earth orbit and beyond. “We’re bringing quantum utility out of the lab and into operational theater,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager Technologies. The company's stock fell around 47% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $17.52v.

RSI Value: 25.4

25.4 VOYG Price Action: Shares of Voyager Technologies rose 2.3% to close at $18.51 on Tuesday.

Shares of Voyager Technologies rose 2.3% to close at $18.51 on Tuesday.

Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN)

On Nov. 5, Albany Intl posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Gunnar Kleveland, Albany International’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “As announced last week, we are continuing the transformation of Albany International and have initiated a strategic review of our structures assembly business and its associated production site in Salt Lake City, including a potential sale of all or part of the site. Alongside this effort we took decisive action to de-risk our program assumptions which marks an important first step in resolving the issue. While some near-term uncertainty remains, our remaining Aerospace portfolio is becoming more strategically aligned with our priorities to secure growth and new business where we have a distinct competitive advantage that leverages our differentiated advanced technologies and delivers greater returns.” The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $41.15.

RSI Value: 21

21 AIN Price Action: Shares of Albany International rose 2.2% to close at $42.35 on Tuesday.

Shares of Albany International rose 2.2% to close at $42.35 on Tuesday.

Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE:LOAR)

On Nov. 12, Loar Holdings posted mixed results for the third quarter. “The strong tailwinds of secular growth in commercial passenger traffic, immense backlogs at the airframe manufacturers, and global demand for defense products once again led us to a record quarter,” stated Dirkson Charles, Loar CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $62.10.

RSI Value: 28

28 LOAR Price Action: Shares of Loar rose 2.5% to close at $65.36 on Tuesday.

Shares of Loar rose 2.5% to close at $65.36 on Tuesday.

