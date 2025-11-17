Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Explode In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

On Nov. 6, Trupanion posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “We delivered record quarterly profitability while accelerating subscription pet growth for the third consecutive quarter,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “With a strong financial foundation, we have the flexibility to invest where it matters most – driving sustainable growth and expanding access to care. Our disciplined model continues to generate meaningful cash flow, positioning us to build on this momentum in the quarters ahead.” The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $31.00.

RSI Value: 29.6

29.6 TRUP Price Action: Shares of Trupanion fell 4.2% to close at $37.74 on Friday.

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

On Oct. 30, LendingTree reported third-quarter results above estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance. “We are incredibly saddened by the sudden passing of our founder, Chairman and CEO Doug Lebda. Doug was a visionary entrepreneur who created the financial services comparison shopping industry nearly 30 years ago when he founded LendingTree,” said Scott Peyree, CEO. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $33.50.

RSI Value: 29.2

29.2 TREE Price Action: Shares of Lendingtree fell 3.1% to close at $49.12 on Friday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN)

On Oct. 24, Manhattan Bridge Capital posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The good news is that paid off loans during the third quarter exceeded our average, reflecting the strength and high quality of our loans even in rough times. However, the slow real estate markets in the geographic areas in which we operate causes longer time to redevelopment. Thus the decline in revenue and income. We continue to work tirelessly to deploy the available funds into safe and secure loans.” The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.65.

RSI Value: 28.9

28.9 LOAN Price Action: Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital fell 5.1% to close at $4.65 on Friday.

