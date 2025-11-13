Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Oddity Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD)

On Oct. 8, Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus maintained ODDITY Tech with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $80. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $35.44.

RSI Value: 29.2

29.2 ODD Price Action: Shares of Oddity Tech rose 0.9% to close at $40.26 on Wednesday.

Shares of Oddity Tech rose 0.9% to close at $40.26 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 14.10 Momentum score with Value at 47.68.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

On Nov. 10, Celsius Holdings announced a $300 million share repurchase authorization. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/CELH”><em> has a 52-week low </em></a> of $21.10.

RSI Value: 29.1

29.1 CELH Price Action: Shares of Celsius gained 2.7% to close at $44.91 on Wednesday.

Shares of Celsius gained 2.7% to close at $44.91 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in CELH stock.

Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW)

On Nov. 12, Calavo Growers, announced that Lee E. Cole will retire as president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 8, 2025. B. John Lindeman, a member of Calavo’s board of directors and former Calavo chief financial officer, will succeed Mr. Cole as president and chief executive officer. “On behalf of the Board and the entire Calavo family, I want to express our deep gratitude to Lee for his decades of outstanding leadership and his many contributions that helped Calavo become a trusted name in fresh and prepared foods,” said Kathleen Holmgren, who was elected Chair of the Board of Directors of Calavo in October 2025. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $21.46.

RSI Value: 29.1

29.1 CVGW Price Action: Shares of Calavo Growers fell 0.6% to close at $22.13 on Wednesday.

Shares of Calavo Growers fell 0.6% to close at $22.13 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CVGW shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock