An annual list of the fastest growing brands from Morning Consult shows consumers love DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH), artificial intelligence, TikTok and more.

Here's a look at the lists and some trends that could excite investors.

Fastest Growing Brands

Morning Consult recently released its annual list of the fastest growing brands and similar to recent years, the emergence of social media, artificial intelligence are key themes, along with a rise of cryptocurrency and some new retail favorites.

Here are the 20 fastest-growing brands for U.S. adults from the Morning Consult report, which took more than 5,000 brands into account and tracked awareness growth in 2025.

DoorDash Fruit of the Loom TikTok Shop Great Value French Fried Potatoes Breyer's Ice Cream Gemini Fanatics Siggi's Yogurt ChatGPT Chromebook Coinbase SoFi HBO WHOOP Duke's Mayo Tostito's Activia Barbie Pluto TV MTV

DoorDash was the leader in 2025 and investors can get exposure to the growth of the brand through the stock. The company experienced a rise in rankings among older age demographics like Baby Boomers and Gen X.

Fruit of the Loom is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) and along with ranking second overall, ranked well with women at sixth place.

Great Value, which is a private-label brand owned by Walmart (NYSE:WMT), ranking fourth with its potatoes could signal that consumers are willing to buy cheaper store-based brands given rising inflation in 2025.

AI scored well for brands, with Gemini from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) ranking sixth and ChatGPT ranking ninth.

Trading platforms saw growth in 2025 with Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) ranking 11th and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) ranking 12th.

Other publicly traded companies represented on the list include PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) with Tostitos, Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) with HBO, Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) with Barbie and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) with Pluto TV and MTV.

Age Demographic Trends

The Morning Consult fastest-growing brands report also tracked brands by age demographic, which could provide clues about which are seeing growth in different age groups and which are gaining awareness across multiple age groups.

By Age Demographic, here are some of the fastest-growing brands:

Gen Z:

UberEats New York Times 7-Elven Walmart+ PayPal Pay in 4 Dollar General Magnum Ice Cream ChatGPT Cutwater Carl's Jr.

Millenials:

Coinbase

1.(tie)Epic Games

3. Spanx

4. Honda FourTrax

5. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature

6. British Airways

7. Bloomberg

8. Wall Street Journal

9. Buick

10. Prada

Gen X:

H&M Call of Duty Apple Intelligence Great Value French Fried Potatoes Aflac DoorDash Little Caesars Barbie Nintendo Coffee-Mate

Baby Boomers:

Pringles DoorDash Downy Old Navy Breyer's Ice Cream Sonic Drive-In Family Dollar Stores Denny's Cheeto's Duke's Mayo

The age demographic rankings show Gen Z prefers Uber Eats, while DoorDash scored strongly with Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Millennials could be having a rising interest in investing, with Coinbase tied for first place and financial media outlets Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal ranking in the top ten.

For Gen X, video games were a key theme. "Call of Duty" from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and video game company Nintendo (OTC:NTDOY) rank in the top 10. The percentage of Gen X consumers who play console games weekly rose by 5 points in 2025.

The Morning Consult report also tracked the fastest-growing brands by income level, which could point to how consumers are changing their habits in line with economic health.

At the $50,000 or less income level, Discount Tire ranked first, followed by Great Value French Fried Potatoes.

DoorDash reigned supreme as the fastest-growing brand in the $50,000 to $100,000 income range, suggesting consumers are willing to spend on the luxury of grocery and restaurant delivery once they reach this income level.

For the income over $100,000, Gemini ranked first, followed by OpenAI. Items like the Amazon Prime Secured Card, AT&T Internet Air and YouTube Premium also ranked in the top 10, showing some of the premium items these consumers are willing to spend on.

